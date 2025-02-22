NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Pelicans-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks played the New Orleans Pelicans (at home) in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 111-103.
Klay Thompson finished with 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MavsNationCP: "Klay Thompson has UNLIMITED range 🎯"
@MavsHighlights: "that Klay Thomson release is silly"
@EsDeib: "Is Klay Thompson okay? I wanna know if Klay Thompson is okay."
@BiasxFacts: "Jason Kidd can you run plays for Klay Thompson or nah?"
@Benmecha: "Mavs are playing Dante Exum over Klay to close the game out…..retire bud"
@noxiousstar0: "Im not sure if you really need klay thompson. If you have max christie..."
@nba_pass: "These guys have not been looking for Klay at all tonight what is going on??"
@242warriors: "I guess everyone only expected Klay to guard the best dudes every night and still be the second greatest shooter in the world. High expectations for some people and low expectations for some lol."
With the win, the Mavs improved to 31-26 in 57 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Pelicans, the Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Thompson is in his 14th year.
He spent 13 seasons with Golden State (before signing with Dallas over the summer).