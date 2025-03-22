NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Pistons-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Detroit Pistons (at home) in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 123-117.
Klay Thompson finished with 20 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MavsHighlights: "Klay takes his time and DRILLS IT"
@DJ_2591: "Klay is playing some inspiring basketball rn"
@DowntownDeuce: "Ron Holland Barks At Klay Thompson After A Tough Finish #detroitbasketball"
@SFSilentShot: "Warriors fan so to see klay kinda enjoying himself playing basketball is big, especially the crap situation he’s in. Tons of injuries and trade away LUKA is wild!!"
@pandahank41: "I know Ron Holland literally talks s**t to EVERYBODY but Klay is someone who will remember it for the rest of his life lol"
@All_Things_Mavs: "Klay Thompson is chirping at Ron Holland I think"
@bandzlewis20: "Klay cooking"
@mcgboye: "Klay doesn't close games for the Mavs and it's not a national story. If that was the Warriors, people would be questioning Kerr's coaching qualifications."
@BruceTennen: "Klay Thompson looks like Klay Thompson of the Warriors tonight.
@gocougs77: "Everyone of them is in and out. Could have been a huge night for Klay"
Omari Sankofa II: "Mavs open the second half with three consecutive 3-pointers, the last two from Klay."
With the win, the Mavs improved to 34-37 in 71 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They also snapped a four-game losing streak.