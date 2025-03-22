Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Pistons-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 30 minutes against the Pistons.

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks to move the ball past Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Detroit Pistons (at home) in Texas.

The Mavs won by a score of 123-117.

Klay Thompson finished with 20 points, five rebounds and one assist while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@MavsHighlights: "Klay takes his time and DRILLS IT"

@DJ_2591: "Klay is playing some inspiring basketball rn"

@DowntownDeuce: "Ron Holland Barks At Klay Thompson After A Tough Finish #detroitbasketball"

@SFSilentShot: "Warriors fan so to see klay kinda enjoying himself playing basketball is big, especially the crap situation he’s in. Tons of injuries and trade away LUKA is wild!!"

@pandahank41: "I know Ron Holland literally talks s**t to EVERYBODY but Klay is someone who will remember it for the rest of his life lol"

@All_Things_Mavs: "Klay Thompson is chirping at Ron Holland I think"

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) shoots three point shot over Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

@bandzlewis20: "Klay cooking"

@mcgboye: "Klay doesn't close games for the Mavs and it's not a national story. If that was the Warriors, people would be questioning Kerr's coaching qualifications."

@BruceTennen: "Klay Thompson looks like Klay Thompson of the Warriors tonight.

@gocougs77: "Everyone of them is in and out. Could have been a huge night for Klay"

Omari Sankofa II: "Mavs open the second half with three consecutive 3-pointers, the last two from Klay."

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With the win, the Mavs improved to 34-37 in 71 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They also snapped a four-game losing streak.

