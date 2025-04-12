Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Raptors-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 19 minutes against the Raptors.

Apr 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is introduced before the game against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 124-102.

Klay Thompson finished the win with seven points, one rebound, two assists and two steals while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@barbara_ann23: "Klay w another stinker but Spartan Max played well so we move!"

@theproccess: "klay really really struggle to get double digit points now,this era is over 🥀"

@onestephabove: "Klay baby make a 3!!!!!"

@chrissyand1: "klay thompson will prob leave after this summer lol"

@SNIP3D_: "Klay Thompson buddy it’s time to hang it up."

@Swolesbee: "I really don’t understand why Kidd won’t start Max Christie. He’s shooting 36% from 3 and already better at everything else than Klay.

The differences in strength and athleticism between the 2 are striking"

@TRU_PlayerFR: "Klay Thompson so trash dawg 😂😂😂 Steph I understand"

With their victory over Toronto, the Mavs improved to 39-42 in 81 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They snapped a three-game losing streak.

Following the Raptors, the Mavs will travel to Memphis for a showdown with the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Maxwell Lewis (27) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.

He is in his first season playing for the Mavs after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Raptors, they dropped to 30-50 in 80 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

