NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Raptors-Mavs Game
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks crushed the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 124-102.
Klay Thompson finished the win with seven points, one rebound, two assists and two steals while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@barbara_ann23: "Klay w another stinker but Spartan Max played well so we move!"
@theproccess: "klay really really struggle to get double digit points now,this era is over 🥀"
@onestephabove: "Klay baby make a 3!!!!!"
@chrissyand1: "klay thompson will prob leave after this summer lol"
@SNIP3D_: "Klay Thompson buddy it’s time to hang it up."
@Swolesbee: "I really don’t understand why Kidd won’t start Max Christie. He’s shooting 36% from 3 and already better at everything else than Klay.
The differences in strength and athleticism between the 2 are striking"
@TRU_PlayerFR: "Klay Thompson so trash dawg 😂😂😂 Steph I understand"
With their victory over Toronto, the Mavs improved to 39-42 in 81 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They snapped a three-game losing streak.
Following the Raptors, the Mavs will travel to Memphis for a showdown with the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon.
Thompson was the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State.
He is in his first season playing for the Mavs after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Raptors, they dropped to 30-50 in 80 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.