Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Suns-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 32 minutes against the Suns.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns in Texas.

The Mavs lost by a score of 125-116.

Klay Thompson finished the loss with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.

NBA
Mar 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as he shoots the ball during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@adryanashton: "Klay’s controller was dying in real time"

@MavsNationCP: "Beautiful ball-movement leads to a Klay Thompson triple 🎯"

@bigtgamesisbac1: "Klay Thompson leave the game before the game leaves you"

@OnlyOneTochi: "Mehn Klay Thompson isn’t as smooth with the rock as he used to be😭"

@fasho2k: "When Klay Thompson is your healthiest guy, you know it’s been a long season

Shoutout to Klay tho for putting himself in position to be playing late in the season"

@Joavian: "Klay Thompson is embarrassing with the ball in his hands. He cannot move with the ball. Smh"

@Basketball42498: "I have never been a Klay Thompson guy. I likely could be called a Klay Thompson "hater" ... and even I feel bad for the situation he's in currently."

@Bwa_AnthonyPope: "Klay Thompson single handily is taking the mavs out the game 😂"

@TheRealWalt4: "Klay Thompson is the employee who did not mean to become important."

The Mavs dropped to 32-32 in 64 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.

On Monday night, the Mavs will host the San Antonio Spurs.

Published
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.