NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Suns-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Phoenix Suns in Texas.
The Mavs lost by a score of 125-116.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 8/20 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@adryanashton: "Klay’s controller was dying in real time"
@MavsNationCP: "Beautiful ball-movement leads to a Klay Thompson triple 🎯"
@bigtgamesisbac1: "Klay Thompson leave the game before the game leaves you"
@OnlyOneTochi: "Mehn Klay Thompson isn’t as smooth with the rock as he used to be😭"
@fasho2k: "When Klay Thompson is your healthiest guy, you know it’s been a long season
Shoutout to Klay tho for putting himself in position to be playing late in the season"
@Joavian: "Klay Thompson is embarrassing with the ball in his hands. He cannot move with the ball. Smh"
@Basketball42498: "I have never been a Klay Thompson guy. I likely could be called a Klay Thompson "hater" ... and even I feel bad for the situation he's in currently."
@Bwa_AnthonyPope: "Klay Thompson single handily is taking the mavs out the game 😂"
@TheRealWalt4: "Klay Thompson is the employee who did not mean to become important."
The Mavs dropped to 32-32 in 64 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak.
On Monday night, the Mavs will host the San Antonio Spurs.