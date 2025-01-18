NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Thunder-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 106-98 to improve to 23-19 in their first 42 games.
Klay Thompson finished with six points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block while shooting 2/7 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@MavsFilmRoom: "Does anyone else see how often Klay gets missed"
@martysmavs: "I’m sorry but klay is giving you nothing right now"
@chilangodos: "Klay not really showing enough with all these injuries as I hoped"
@ceeayech: "fell asleep during the game and woke up with people complaining about kidd’s malpractice in handling klay thompson (which isn’t new btw). i really don’t understand how the mavs could have the second best shooter of all time and not maximize him 😭 that’s straight up dumb bro."
@Jrobdadon: "Klay only useful when he wide open & I hate that"
@BobbyWhitn56736: "So does Klay not close games anymore?"
@SuaveBry: "Halfway through the year and Jason Kidd has yet to draw a play to get Klay the ball. Second best shooter in league history and zero plays to get him open."
@itstoo_real: "Klay Thompson is washed and he knows it"
The Mavs will play their next game on Monday afternoon when they visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
Thompson is in his first season playing for the Mavs after 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
Via StatMuse: "The Mavericks are the only team to beat the Thunder multiple times this season."