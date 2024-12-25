NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Wedneday, the Dallas Mavericks played the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
The Mavs lost by a score of 105-99 to fall to 19-11 in their first 30 games.
Klay Thompson finished the loss with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks while shooting 4/12 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
Via Mavs PR: "With his 3-pointer at the 8:49 mark of the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson notched his 2,561st triple to surpass Reggie Miller (2560) for the fifth-most 3-pointers in NBA history."
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@MoneyGet244L: "Ball in Klay Thompson hands with seconds left….airball"
@oldmatespicy: "Klay Thompson wasn't really a good trade at all."
@SheKnowsSports: "Call me crazy, but I’m still that person that thinks that every time Klay Thompson throws up the ball it’s going to be a made basket. The quickness, the form, the release. Just looks on point every time."
@gemsinthegym: "Klay Thompson is still very good defensively. He is smart, has size, quick hands and likes competing on that end."
@aigwiwownsbdv: "Klay Thompson was meant to be on the Dallas Mavericks."
@HottboyKiest: "Klay Thompson need to be in a trade package soon"
Grant Afseth: "Klay Thompson hits a pivotal three to make it 101-99. The Mavericks get a defensive stop, then call a timeout with 48.5 seconds remaining in regulation. Dallas trailed by as many as 28 points earlier in the game."
Thompson is in his first season playing for Dallas.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.