NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Trail Blazers-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) in Texas.
The Mavs dominated, winning by a score of 132-108.
Klay Thompson finished the victory with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@mavsEvan2: "Klay Thompson is back in my good graces"
@Akaseipm: "And we had people on here saying we should trade Klay mf Thompson lmao"
@TheREAL_DTEB: "I’m really gonna get to see Klay Thompson become Top 5 in three pointers on Christmas in person as a member of the Dallas Mavericks🤧 "
@IshaanBhatta: "Klay Thompson has been a better defender than I could've ever imagined on the Mavericks"
@shamgar_sports: "Klay Thompson playing with so much joy lately. That's what hoops is about."
Christian Clark: "Klay Thompson 3 from the right wing gives the Mavericks a 15-point lead. Klay needs two 3s to tie Reggie Miller for fifth all-time in made 3s. Three to pass him."
Landon Thomas: "Klay Thompson held up four fingers after this three, he is four threes away from passing Reggie Miller for 5th all time."
@Glenjr1988: "That’s the first time I’ve seen Klay Thompson dunk in a long time."
The Mavs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Christmas).
They are now 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.