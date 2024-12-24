Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Trail Blazers-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 18 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home) in Texas.

The Mavs dominated, winning by a score of 132-108.

Klay Thompson finished the victory with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while shooting 5/10 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@mavsEvan2: "Klay Thompson is back in my good graces"

@Akaseipm: "And we had people on here saying we should trade Klay mf Thompson lmao"

@TheREAL_DTEB: "I’m really gonna get to see Klay Thompson become Top 5 in three pointers on Christmas in person as a member of the Dallas Mavericks🤧 "

@IshaanBhatta: "Klay Thompson has been a better defender than I could've ever imagined on the Mavericks"

@shamgar_sports: "Klay Thompson playing with so much joy lately. That's what hoops is about."

Christian Clark: "Klay Thompson 3 from the right wing gives the Mavericks a 15-point lead. Klay needs two 3s to tie Reggie Miller for fifth all-time in made 3s. Three to pass him."

Landon Thomas: "Klay Thompson held up four fingers after this three, he is four threes away from passing Reggie Miller for 5th all time."

@Glenjr1988: "That’s the first time I’ve seen Klay Thompson dunk in a long time."

The Mavs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (Christmas).

They are now 19-10 in their first 29 games of the season, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

