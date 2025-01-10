NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Trail Blazers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
The Mavs won by a score of 117-111 to improve to 22-16 in 38 games.
Klay Thompson finished the victory with three points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
@ballknowsTy: "There’s times I find myself feeling bad for guys, like Klay tonight. team looking him off, not a focus of the offense, Kidd’s not playing him much. then I remind myself he earned $200K tonight for 22 min of work & my very next thought is gtf over it Klay & give us *something*"
@zayjordn: "Klay Thompson need to retire before he ruin his legacy"
@barbara_ann23: "Perhaps more of his teammates should look for him. He’s missing Luka/Kyrie the most and it’s showed."
@pandahank41: "Klay looked kinda frustrated at the end & rightfully so."
Joey Mistretta: "Klay Thompson seeing limited minutes in the fourth after a quiet game."
@XxTweetsAlot: "Klay Thompson disgusts me, like how is jaden hardy outplaying you mane"
@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in a win vs The Trailblazers:
3 Points, 3 REBs, 4 ASTs, 1 STL, +2
Shocker Kidd didn't run plays for 31. I'm glad The Mavs won with Grimes/PJ/Lively/Hardy. Steve Kerr before 23-24 pre-Podz, knows how to use Klay. Also, Atkinson & Brown know how to utilize Klay."
Thompson is in his first season with the franchise.
He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.
The Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Denver Nuggets in Dallas, Texas.
They are 12-6 in the 18 games they have played at home.