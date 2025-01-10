Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Trail Blazers-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 22 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

The Mavs won by a score of 117-111 to improve to 22-16 in 38 games.

Klay Thompson finished the victory with three points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

@ballknowsTy: "There’s times I find myself feeling bad for guys, like Klay tonight. team looking him off, not a focus of the offense, Kidd’s not playing him much. then I remind myself he earned $200K tonight for 22 min of work & my very next thought is gtf over it Klay & give us *something*"

@zayjordn: "Klay Thompson need to retire before he ruin his legacy"

@barbara_ann23: "Perhaps more of his teammates should look for him. He’s missing Luka/Kyrie the most and it’s showed."

@pandahank41: "Klay looked kinda frustrated at the end & rightfully so."

Joey Mistretta: "Klay Thompson seeing limited minutes in the fourth after a quiet game."

@XxTweetsAlot: "Klay Thompson disgusts me, like how is jaden hardy outplaying you mane"

@KlayThompsonMu: "Klay in a win vs The Trailblazers:
3 Points, 3 REBs, 4 ASTs, 1 STL, +2
Shocker Kidd didn't run plays for 31. I'm glad The Mavs won with Grimes/PJ/Lively/Hardy. Steve Kerr before 23-24 pre-Podz, knows how to use Klay. Also, Atkinson & Brown know how to utilize Klay."

Thompson is in his first season with the franchise.

He is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 33 games.

Klay Thompson
Jan 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) reacts to being fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) as guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mavs will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Denver Nuggets in Dallas, Texas.

They are 12-6 in the 18 games they have played at home.

