NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Warriors-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 34 minutes against the Warriors.

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) look for the ball during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-107.

A lot of eyes were on the mathup due to the fact that Klay Thompson was going up against his former team.

The four-time NBA Champion finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@dawnGSW: "Klay when he plays against the Warriors"

@TheSkolWarrior: "Steph is getting hot at the right time 🔥. Klay Thompson being on the opposing team will never feel right man. #Warriors"

@MavsNationCP: "Klay Thompson with B2B threes against his former team 🎯"

@kthompsonMuse: "Klay Thompson tonight

34 MIN
17 PTS
7 REB(season high)
2 AST
1 STL
2 BLK
5 3PM
1 TOV
+19(game high)

MAVS WIN"

Joey Mistretta: "Klay Thompson after the Mavs’ win against his former team, the Warriors"

Landon Thomas: "Klay Thompson liked that Steph Curry turnover…"

Sam Esfandiari: "Klay in rhythm still has the prettiest shot in the league"

@MavsFilmRoom: "I’m so sad we won’t get a playoff run with Klay and Luka

Klay has been awesome lately"

@pjhayallday: "Steph Curry taking the lead in the 4th with a 3 over Klay Thompson is some twilight zone stuff but it’s amazing. 🔥"

@JGRentItToday: "Klay Thompson = Brick City"

The Mavs improved to 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

