NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Warriors-Mavs Game
On Wednesday night, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 111-107.
A lot of eyes were on the mathup due to the fact that Klay Thompson was going up against his former team.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 6/19 from the field and 5/15 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@dawnGSW: "Klay when he plays against the Warriors"
@TheSkolWarrior: "Steph is getting hot at the right time 🔥. Klay Thompson being on the opposing team will never feel right man. #Warriors"
@MavsNationCP: "Klay Thompson with B2B threes against his former team 🎯"
@kthompsonMuse: "Klay Thompson tonight
34 MIN
17 PTS
7 REB(season high)
2 AST
1 STL
2 BLK
5 3PM
1 TOV
+19(game high)
MAVS WIN"
Joey Mistretta: "Klay Thompson after the Mavs’ win against his former team, the Warriors"
Landon Thomas: "Klay Thompson liked that Steph Curry turnover…"
Sam Esfandiari: "Klay in rhythm still has the prettiest shot in the league"
@MavsFilmRoom: "I’m so sad we won’t get a playoff run with Klay and Luka
Klay has been awesome lately"
@pjhayallday: "Steph Curry taking the lead in the 4th with a 3 over Klay Thompson is some twilight zone stuff but it’s amazing. 🔥"
@JGRentItToday: "Klay Thompson = Brick City"
The Mavs improved to 29-26 in 55 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.