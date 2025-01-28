NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Wizards-Mavs Game
On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Washington Wizards in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 130-108 to improve to 25-22 in 47 games.
Klay Thompson finished the win with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@IvaAnd74: "How Klay Thompson hit 7 3s in one quarter and proceeded to drop 2 more points until the end of the game needs to be studied"
Noah Weber: "Klay Thompson's passing has been exceptional tonight.
He has been finding shooters on the perimeter and has made a few nice passes to cutters.
When he gets early touches and sees a few threes go down, everything opens up."
@shuebacca_: "Klay Thompson hitting 7 3s in the first quarter and the Mavericks going up 30 for them not to turn to him and go hey why dont you go for the 3 point record is truly baffling. Why not let the vet have his moment"
@travaunt: "Klay Thompson have one of these games every year where he’s the greatest 3 point shooter ever"
@seba_luciano23: "If you know Klay, u know hes mad he doesn’t have 40 points and 10 threes already. Sucks hes on a minutes restriction"
@seacaptain31: "klay's so unselfish... unlike other people want to believe."
The Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.
They are 11-12 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.