NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Performance In Wizards-Mavs Game

Klay Thompson played 24 minutes against the Wizards.

Ben Stinar

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) runs back up the court after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) runs back up the court after making a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Washington Wizards in Texas.

The Mavs won by a score of 130-108 to improve to 25-22 in 47 games.

Klay Thompson finished the win with 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@IvaAnd74: "How Klay Thompson hit 7 3s in one quarter and proceeded to drop 2 more points until the end of the game needs to be studied"

Noah Weber: "Klay Thompson's passing has been exceptional tonight.

He has been finding shooters on the perimeter and has made a few nice passes to cutters.

When he gets early touches and sees a few threes go down, everything opens up."

@shuebacca_: "Klay Thompson hitting 7 3s in the first quarter and the Mavericks going up 30 for them not to turn to him and go hey why dont you go for the 3 point record is truly baffling. Why not let the vet have his moment"

@travaunt: "Klay Thompson have one of these games every year where he’s the greatest 3 point shooter ever"

@seba_luciano23: "If you know Klay, u know hes mad he doesn’t have 40 points and 10 threes already. Sucks hes on a minutes restriction"

@seacaptain31: "klay's so unselfish... unlike other people want to believe."

The Mavs will play their next game on Wednesday when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

They are 11-12 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Dallas.

