NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Post After Mavs-Bulls Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Chicago Bulls (in Illinois).
The Mavs won by a score of 120-119.
Klay Thompson finished with 20 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 6/13 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Thompson made a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in less than two hours.
He captioned his post: "Shooters shoot"
Many fans left comments on Thompson's post.
@misnetty: "Klay come home 💙💛"
@rileyj0rd: "still hurts, miss Klay in the Bay Area… 💔"
@ivanreyo1: "The best Maverick !!! Go klay !!!! 🙌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼"
@raphinhakim: "Klay playin in Chicago is buckets"
@meirellescaroline: "the most beautiful shot in the league. congratulations on the win. stay hot. let's go🔥🔥🔥"
@vmobro: "Look at my glorious king klay man so inspirational 🙌 🐐🐐"
Thompson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Via The NBA: "Tonight, Klay Thompson reached 200 3PM on the season.
That's his 10TH SEASON with 200+ 3PM, the 2nd most in NBA history, behind only...
Stephen Curry, with 12 seasons!"
The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 in 75 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).
The Mavs will resume action on Monday night when they return home to host the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas.