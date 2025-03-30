Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Post After Mavs-Bulls Game

Klay Thompson made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Oct 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks played the Chicago Bulls (in Illinois).

The Mavs won by a score of 120-119.

Klay Thompson finished with 20 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 6/13 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Mar 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) defends Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

After the game, Thompson made a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in less than two hours.

He captioned his post: "Shooters shoot"

Many fans left comments on Thompson's post.

@misnetty: "Klay come home 💙💛"

@rileyj0rd: "still hurts, miss Klay in the Bay Area… 💔"

@ivanreyo1: "The best Maverick !!! Go klay !!!! 🙌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼👏🏼🙌🏼"

@raphinhakim: "Klay playin in Chicago is buckets"

@meirellescaroline: "the most beautiful shot in the league. congratulations on the win. stay hot. let's go🔥🔥🔥"

@vmobro: "Look at my glorious king klay man so inspirational 🙌 🐐🐐"

Mar 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) enters the United Center before the game against the Chicago Bulls. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Thompson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 66 games.

Via The NBA: "Tonight, Klay Thompson reached 200 3PM on the season.

That's his 10TH SEASON with 200+ 3PM, the 2nd most in NBA history, behind only...

Stephen Curry, with 12 seasons!"

The Mavs are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-38 in 75 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and 5-5 over their last ten).

Mar 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard-forward Klay Thompson (31) celebrates a three pointer against Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Mavs will resume action on Monday night when they return home to host the Brooklyn Nets in Dallas.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.