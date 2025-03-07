NBA Fans React To Knicks Jalen Brunson Announcement Before Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 113-109.
However, the more significant concern was the fact that Jalen Brunson left the game with an injury.
It's now been announced that Brunson has been ruled out for Friday's showdown with the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Via Underdog NBA: "Jalen Brunson (ankle) listed out Friday."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@BrunshimOG: "Not surprised, hopefully he can be back soon"
@redhead_og: "Is further testing a good or bad sign? I feel like we learn faster when they know it’s bad but 🤷♂️"
@TheLakersForum: "Rest up and get well soon, good game last night"
@jamero_cristian: "Bye season"
@StephenFlorival: "Heal up King"
Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
He is in his third season with New York.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "I don’t know the severity of Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury but the X-ray of the injury last night came back negative, per SNY sources familiar with the matter. Initial image showed no broken bones for the All Star guard."
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record in 62 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten (and lost two straight).