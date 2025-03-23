NBA Fans React To Knicks Jalen Brunson Announcement
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks are playing the Washington Wizards (at home).
Before the game, the Knicks announced an update on All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
He has missed eight straight games with an injury.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson (sprained right ankle) is doing controlled court work and his status will be updated in approximately one week."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@KnicksMemes: "Take your time Cap! Just need you back in April"
@hitman8123: "Glad to see this good news he should be back next Friday against the Bucks I feel it"
@OGAnunAlbania: "“Controlled court work” is hilarious wording"
@sirJXL: "Awesome. Expect his back in early April, with enough games to qualify for All-NBA and Clutch Player of the Year."
@briancmahoney: "So a Jalen Brunson return wouldn't come until sometime within the final two weeks of the regular season."
@Burnedgoat: "Season is lost but I'm glad our only player with some shame will get his all-NBA and clutch player awards"
@CassiusCartius: "Need him back before the Cleveland game."
Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Wizards, the Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.