NBA Fans React To Knicks Jalen Brunson Announcement

The New York Knicks announced an update on Jalen Brunson.

Oct 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the New York Knicks are playing the Washington Wizards (at home).

Before the game, the Knicks announced an update on All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

He has missed eight straight games with an injury.

Via New York Knicks PR: "Jalen Brunson (sprained right ankle) is doing controlled court work and his status will be updated in approximately one week."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

@KnicksMemes: "Take your time Cap! Just need you back in April"

@hitman8123: "Glad to see this good news he should be back next Friday against the Bucks I feel it"

@OGAnunAlbania: "“Controlled court work” is hilarious wording"

Mar 4, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

@sirJXL: "Awesome. Expect his back in early April, with enough games to qualify for All-NBA and Clutch Player of the Year."

@briancmahoney: "So a Jalen Brunson return wouldn't come until sometime within the final two weeks of the regular season."

@Burnedgoat: "Season is lost but I'm glad our only player with some shame will get his all-NBA and clutch player awards"

@CassiusCartius: "Need him back before the Cleveland game."

Brunson is averaging 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Mar 2, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches his shot against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).

Following the Wizards, the Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

