NBA Fans React To Kristaps Porzingis' Performance In Clippers-Celtics Game
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the LA Clippers in Massachusetts.
The Celtics won by a score of 126-94 to improve to 14-3 in their first 17 games.
Kristaps Porzingis made his season debut.
The 2018 NBA All-Star finished with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@ashtonmorris1: "Kristaps Porzingis is back meaning these Celtics really about to start humiliating teams. How you score 51 points in a quarter?"
@KristapsMuse: "His impact is CRAZY."
@RyanAvedisian1: "Great win by the Celtics!! My favorite Celtics player Kristaps Porzingis looked great in his return tonight!! ☘️☘️"
Keith Smith: "Kristaps Porzingis has already shown up a few times with his rim protection. No blocks, but he's changed a few shots and twice had guys pass on taking layups. That's huge for Boston."
@SoxPatsCsplswin: "Just give us another ring"
@AndrewJermeland: "Kristaps Porzingis had the 17th highest Helpful Overall Player Score(HOPS) last season.
-same range as Jimmy Butler & Devin Booker
-same score as Carlos Boozer & Tom Chambers best regular seasons
-star level player for the Celtics"
The Celtics are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.
Porzingis is in his 10th NBA season (and second with Boston).