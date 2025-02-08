NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Milwaukee Bucks Debut Against Hawks
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.
The Bucks lost by a sore of 115-110.
Despite the loss, Kyle Kuzma made his debut for the franchise.
He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and one assist while shooting 4/13 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 24 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
StatMuse: "Kuzma in his first game as a Buck:
12 PTS
7 REB
4-13 FG
3-8 3P
0-1."
@CheeseProds: "If this is the Kuzma we get all season, then absolutely count me in. He’s moving the ball, shooting and finishing inside per usual. Hasn’t been too much of a liability on defense either"
@willrockets2000: "Vintage Kyle Kuzma performance in his Bucks debut, more shots than points, more turnovers than assists, was a -15 in a game his team lost by 5"
@SMHighlights1: "Kyle Kuzma checked into the game, this was his first possession as a Buck… yikes 😭"
@GraatEthan: "Bucks already lost the Kuzma trade I can see"
@FantasyBall365: "Kyle Kuzma tonight
12 PTS
7 REB
1 AST
3 3PM
4/13 FG
24 MIN
Milwaukee debut and came off the bench as he gets acclimated. I generally think Kuzma is rosterable but he’s a build dependent player where you need to be punting at least one of his weak categories."
@MKEBucksNation: "Kuzma is on his best behavior, big time “meeting the family for the first time” energy out here, taking charges, making the extra pass, super energetic. I love it😂"
Kuzma had been with the Washington Wizards for part of four seasons.
He came into the night with averages of 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range in 32 games.