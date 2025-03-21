Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Performance In Bucks-Lakers Game

Kyle Kuzma played 31 minutes against the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dribbles the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Lakers in Los Angeles by a score of 118-89.

Kyle Kuzma finished the win with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/16 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.

Kyle Kuzma
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@Lothbrok070: "Kyle Kuzma is becoming my fav , he is a complete player.🔥"

@king_bigums: "Kuz was in his bag all night lmao, something bout playing in LA brought that outta him"

Mike Trudell: "Former Laker Kyle Kuzma has impressed for the Bucks tonight, up to 19 points on 9 of 15 FG's with 5 boards and 5 assists."

@ZenMasterMike: "Damn I missed the Kyle Kuzma revenge game! It was a night full of revenge games"

Kyle Kuzma
Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) drives for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

@DeerMuse: "Kyle Kuzma tonight:

20 PTS
5 RBS
5 AST
56% FG

His first 20/5/5 game as a Buck"

@tomishadows: "Kuzma reminds me of Ariza"

@Richie_Swagg: "Good to see Kuzma back playing for a good team tho"

@Truly_Juliette: "It’s Kyle Kuzma’s night tonight. Don’t forget that’s a Laker champ 😮‍💨"

@deadboylyfee: "April can’t come soon enough bro I can’t wait to see Gary Trent and Kyle Kuzma fold"

Kyle Kuzma
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.

Following the Lakers, the Bucks will visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Kuzma was traded to the Bucks (via the Washington Wizards) last month.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.