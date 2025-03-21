NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Performance In Bucks-Lakers Game
On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Lakers in Los Angeles by a score of 118-89.
Kyle Kuzma finished the win with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 9/16 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@Lothbrok070: "Kyle Kuzma is becoming my fav , he is a complete player.🔥"
@king_bigums: "Kuz was in his bag all night lmao, something bout playing in LA brought that outta him"
Mike Trudell: "Former Laker Kyle Kuzma has impressed for the Bucks tonight, up to 19 points on 9 of 15 FG's with 5 boards and 5 assists."
@ZenMasterMike: "Damn I missed the Kyle Kuzma revenge game! It was a night full of revenge games"
@DeerMuse: "Kyle Kuzma tonight:
20 PTS
5 RBS
5 AST
56% FG
His first 20/5/5 game as a Buck"
@tomishadows: "Kuzma reminds me of Ariza"
@Richie_Swagg: "Good to see Kuzma back playing for a good team tho"
@Truly_Juliette: "It’s Kyle Kuzma’s night tonight. Don’t forget that’s a Laker champ 😮💨"
@deadboylyfee: "April can’t come soon enough bro I can’t wait to see Gary Trent and Kyle Kuzma fold"
The Bucks are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-30 record in 69 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Lakers, the Bucks will visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.
Kuzma was traded to the Bucks (via the Washington Wizards) last month.