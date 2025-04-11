NBA Fans React To Kyle Kuzma's Performance In Pelicans-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks played the New Orleans Pelicans (at home).
The Bucks won by a score of 136-111.
Kyle Kuzma finished the win with 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 7/11 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@mozey0722: "KUZ MASTERCLASS TODAY 🌚"
@Bucks_Take: "Kyle Kuzma tonight vs Pelicans:
17 Points
3 Rebounds
2 Steals
1 Assist
64% FG
50% 3PT
28 mins"
@GiannisMuse: "We really traded for Kuzma bro"
Eric Nehm: "With 7:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Pat Connaughton has entered for Kyle Kuzma, who put up 17 points and three rebounds.
Kuzma walked down the tunnel to the Bucks locker room after exiting the game. That is the same thing Giannis Antetokounmpo did late in the 3rd quarter."
@BucksNationCP: "Giannis with the NO-LOOK dime for the Kyle Kuzma triple 🎯"
@nathanmarzion: "Another weird thing about Kuzma is that his offense always comes in spurts... it's never the same throughout. Good stretch there at the end of the half"
@sig_50: "Kyle Kuzma — much like a KPJ — has also displayed the extra-attention and willingness to give up the basketball in the fastbreak-game for better scoring opportunities.
Kuz also has shown paired with a streaking-running Giannis the ability to pass-ahead, pass-back."
@BucketzP: "Kuzma playing very well tonight"
The Bucks improved to 46-34 in 80 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.