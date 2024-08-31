NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Deep Post On X
Kyrie Irving is one of the most notable players in NBA history.
He is seen as one of the most skilled guards ever to play basketball and has a huge fan base.
Recently, Irving made a post to X with a quote that had over 1,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Irving wrote: "“A wealthy man ain’t gotta lay down with the devil to get his peace.”"
Many fans reacted to his post.
Via @NikkiDaBossLadi: "Not at all 🙏🏾"
Via @haterfrr: "My goat"
Via @BokunoJohan: "A11even 🤞"
Via @ShonBreezy: "W"
Via @ForRepareNow24: "I was just saying this!! Greed and fear is the problem! You can live comfortably, w/ wealth, even if you aren’t a “billionaire” or the RICHEST man/woman. A peace of mind and peace in spirit are priceless!"
Via @kinney_reb42101: "Nor does a poor man."
Via @tronnniel: "I’m sorry?"
Irving is coming off another excellent season where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He helped the Mavs finish as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
The franchise made the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season (when Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster).
In addition to his two seasons with Dallas, Irving has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers over 13 years in the NBA.