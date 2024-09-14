NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's New Instagram Profile Picture
Kyrie Irving has found a home with the Dallas Mavericks.
The future Hall of Famer is coming off a year where he averaged 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
He helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
However, they lost to his former team (the Boston Celtics) in five games.
Recently, NBA fans noticed that Irving changed his Instagram profile picture.
Via Legion Hoops: "Kyrie’s new profile picture 👀
He wants revenge…"
Many fans reacted.
@atomic_gemini: "His next season will be crazy"
@jorgee1011: "Mavs jersey and stepping on Celtics logo 😤"
Via @JrueLFG: "Kyrie is obsessed with keeping the beef going LOL"
@SotaJohns: "But will he make it past the Timberwolves again? That is the question"
@ShahzebAwan_: "Why is he setting himself up man 😭😭😭"
@fadedzeke21: "This dude loves given Boston a reason"
@nonamenofacenow: "Demon Kai incoming 😈"
@tyler_aldrich_: "Bros had his chance at “revenge” since he’s left the Celtics… give it a break 🤣"
@LukeJToday: "Too bad he won’t be getting it"
@SonicsMuse: "Mavs back to the Finals?"
@PlayoffLucro: "This season will put him above curry all time"
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball with the Duke Blue Devils.
The eight-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets over 13 seasons.