NBA Fans React To Lakers Bronny James Report
Bronny James has been among the most talked about players in the NBA since being selected with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Despite appearing in just 27 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, the 20-year-old guard garnered an incredible amount of attention from fans and media.
According to Sean Deveney of Athlon Sports (who spoke to an NBA executive), there is belief that Bronny will play a key role on the Lakers next season.
Many fans reacted to the report on social media
@Lebronin1: "Bronny is better than Gabe Vincent so it’s an upgrade"
@3xpops: "The problem is he’s too small to be a three and d guy."
@KlawedUP: "People going to hate on this, but he averaged over 20 in the g league. He can definitely become a fringe 9th or 10th guy in the rotation at some point."
@treytrey1011: "LeBron needs to let his son develop and go to a team that actually has plans to WIN"
@skinnykennypix: "Hilarious. Watch the tape of Bronny trying to guard Maxey and tell me this is a good idea"
@newyorkgrooovee: "Are the Lakers trying to rebuild or are they trying to compete???
Trading for Luka signals they’re trying to compete but then you hear they trying to get Bronny in the rotation and that’s something only a team rebuilding would do.
What a dumpster fire of a franchise."
Bronny averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from the three-point range.