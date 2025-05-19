NBA Fans React To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Magic Johnson still remains a constant figure in sports, as he is active on social media (and is a part-owner of the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Dodgers).
The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in four hours.
Johnson captioned his post: "For Mother’s Day, Cookie and I were able to take our Mothers, kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, my Mother’s sisters, my siblings and our nieces and nephews to the Bahamas for five days. We had a great time celebrating all of the beautiful mothers in our family!"
Many people commented on his post.
@tylermnewkirk4h: "You’re a blessed man, Mr. Magic! Love your beautiful family. Thank you for being kind to me 2 years ago. It had a lasting impression on me."
@quintessence_mo: "Blessings to y’all!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯"
@stock_sage77: "Blessings to the MAGIC FAMILY OUR MOTHERS ARE OUR BLESSINGS FOREVER 🙏🏽👸🏽❤️"
@melachiadams: "Beautiful. That's your Twin well reverse your her Twin 👍🏾"
@ruyehawkins: "Man, I love this. All the summertime vacation yacht photos from the Mediterranean are cool, but taking time out to show love to your family in such a beautiful place…well, that’s truly special. A memory of a lifetime for them. Well done, @magicjohnson.🙏🏽💪🏽👏🏽"
Johnson last played for the Lakers during the 1995-96 season.
He finished his career with incredible averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.