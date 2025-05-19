Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Heartfelt Instagram Post

Magic Johnson made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Oct 20, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Magic Johnson hugs Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) after the game against the Minnesota Lynx in game five of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Magic Johnson still remains a constant figure in sports, as he is active on social media (and is a part-owner of the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Dodgers).

The Los Angeles Lakers legend recently made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 14,000 likes in four hours.

Johnson captioned his post: "For Mother’s Day, Cookie and I were able to take our Mothers, kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, my Mother’s sisters, my siblings and our nieces and nephews to the Bahamas for five days. We had a great time celebrating all of the beautiful mothers in our family!"

Many people commented on his post.

@tylermnewkirk4h: "You’re a blessed man, Mr. Magic! Love your beautiful family. Thank you for being kind to me 2 years ago. It had a lasting impression on me."

@quintessence_mo: "Blessings to y’all!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💯"

@stock_sage77: "Blessings to the MAGIC FAMILY OUR MOTHERS ARE OUR BLESSINGS FOREVER 🙏🏽👸🏽❤️"

@melachiadams: "Beautiful. That's your Twin well reverse your her Twin 👍🏾"

@ruyehawkins: "Man, I love this. All the summertime vacation yacht photos from the Mediterranean are cool, but taking time out to show love to your family in such a beautiful place…well, that’s truly special. A memory of a lifetime for them. Well done, @magicjohnson.🙏🏽💪🏽👏🏽"

Magic Johnson
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Spirit owner Michele Kang and Magic Johnson before the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Johnson last played for the Lakers during the 1995-96 season.

He finished his career with incredible averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 games.

