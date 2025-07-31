NBA Fans React To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Throwback Post
Magic Johnson last played in the NBA during the 1995-96 season.
That said, the Los Angeles Lakers legend still remains one of the most popular (and iconic) sports figures.
On Thursday, Johnson made a post to X that had over 500 likes in one hour.
He wrote: "Throwback Thursday! Check me out when I was in the 8th grade!"
Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.
@RomeJayX: "Balling out since a youngin"
@RayPatchen: "6’5 in eighth grade. Dominating a bunch of 5’8 dudes."
@TomasKassahun: "Crazy that putting somebody's address in an article was just a normal thing to do."
@RayshawnColema2: "EARNED his NICKNAME ‼️"
@beyondthepaid: "Right here in Lansing! 💚"
@avidsportsrdr: "How did y’all finish 2nd? lol."
@3littlefonzys: "man seeing that game against Indiana State when i was a kid was a watershed moment. what a time!"
Following his high school career, Johnson went to Michigan State where he spent two seasons.
The Hall of Fame point guard led the Spartans to the 1979 National Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.
Johnson wrote (on March 26): "Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch rival Larry Bird!"
Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.
He played all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Lakers (and won five NBA Championships).