Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's Throwback Post

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson made a post to X.

Ben Stinar

Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson points to players in the dugout as he was on had for pre-game ceremonies to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson points to players in the dugout as he was on had for pre-game ceremonies to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Magic Johnson last played in the NBA during the 1995-96 season.

That said, the Los Angeles Lakers legend still remains one of the most popular (and iconic) sports figures.

On Thursday, Johnson made a post to X that had over 500 likes in one hour.

He wrote: "Throwback Thursday! Check me out when I was in the 8th grade!"

Many fans reacted to Johnson's post.

@RomeJayX: "Balling out since a youngin"

@RayPatchen: "6’5 in eighth grade. Dominating a bunch of 5’8 dudes."

@TomasKassahun: "Crazy that putting somebody's address in an article was just a normal thing to do."

Magic Johnson
Mar 26, 1979; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; FILE PHOTO; Michigan State Spartans guard Earvin Johnson (33), later known as Magic Johnson, in action with the ball against the Indiana State Sycamores at the 1979 NCAA National Championship game at the Huntsman Center. The Spartans defeated the Sycamores 75-64. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

@RayshawnColema2: "EARNED his NICKNAME ‼️"

@beyondthepaid: "Right here in Lansing! 💚"

@avidsportsrdr: "How did y’all finish 2nd? lol."

@3littlefonzys: "man seeing that game against Indiana State when i was a kid was a watershed moment. what a time!"

Magic Johnson
Mar 29, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson after the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. The Michigan State Spartans won 76-70. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Following his high school career, Johnson went to Michigan State where he spent two seasons.

The Hall of Fame point guard led the Spartans to the 1979 National Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.

Johnson wrote (on March 26): "Who would’ve thought that two kids from the Midwest would put the Madness in March and play in the most watched college basketball game ever with 35.1 million viewers? I can’t believe it’s already been 46 years since the big game against my arch rival Larry Bird!"

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.

He played all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Lakers (and won five NBA Championships).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.