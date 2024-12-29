Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Lakers-Nets 4-Player Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade.

Feb 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had made a multi-player trade.

D'Angelo Russell and Dorian Finney-Smith were the two most notable players in the deal.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN."

Russell had been averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.

This will be his second stint with Brooklyn.

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) smiles during a time out in the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Finney-Smith has averages of 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) warms up before a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Many fans reacted to the trade.

@f8tality1_: "Not a fan of this trade. Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton won’t make that big of an impact."

@WarriorsMuse: "DLo really went from LA to Brooklyn twice lol"

@_nicthomas: "LAKERS ARE WINNING THE WEST"

@goatedlaker: "Huge news man. Need a center now to get us in the right position!"

@Chozenboii: "Lakers fans overrating this trade lol"

@knicks_union: "Watch DFS start shooting 20% from 3 now lol"

@Freak420Mint: "Wait, the Lakers gave up DLo AND picks for DFS? I need someone to explain the logic here because I’m struggling."

@ADAMMusablaze: "Big sacrifice, the Lakers are risking a lot. Let’s hope the move will increase championship aspirations this season."

@fadde: "Always got love for you DLO."

