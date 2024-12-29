NBA Fans React To Lakers-Nets 4-Player Trade
On Sunday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had made a multi-player trade.
D'Angelo Russell and Dorian Finney-Smith were the two most notable players in the deal.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed on a trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton, sources told ESPN."
Russell had been averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
This will be his second stint with Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, Finney-Smith has averages of 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Many fans reacted to the trade.
@f8tality1_: "Not a fan of this trade. Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton won’t make that big of an impact."
@WarriorsMuse: "DLo really went from LA to Brooklyn twice lol"
@_nicthomas: "LAKERS ARE WINNING THE WEST"
@goatedlaker: "Huge news man. Need a center now to get us in the right position!"
@Chozenboii: "Lakers fans overrating this trade lol"
@knicks_union: "Watch DFS start shooting 20% from 3 now lol"
@Freak420Mint: "Wait, the Lakers gave up DLo AND picks for DFS? I need someone to explain the logic here because I’m struggling."
@ADAMMusablaze: "Big sacrifice, the Lakers are risking a lot. Let’s hope the move will increase championship aspirations this season."
@fadde: "Always got love for you DLO."