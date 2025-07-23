NBA Fans React To Lakers Releasing 7-Year NBA Player
Shake Milton was recently waived by the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Nets and Lakers, averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 20): "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Shake Milton, sources tell ESPN. Milton's $3 million contract for next season would have become fully guaranteed today. Lakers are clearing space for signing of Marcus Smart."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@diamondhands696: "Lakers fans thought this guy was so good when they got him 😂"
@7ixers: "Pack gabe vincents bags too while we're at it"
@lavardjacobs: "Moments away from 3M’s and gets waived. That gotta be a heartbreaking phone call!"
@petitclairpeter: "Off my team"
@DavidEsser_: "Shake is better than Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon combined."
@Tayler_P15: "Hope Shake lands somewhere else now. He’s a good one. Deserves it."
@FutureMagicGM: "Great option for a final roster spot"
@henson_vin36796: "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived there best Pg shake Milton instead of Bronny James tears"
Milton has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons over seven seasons.
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 359 games.
Via @JSMonYT: "How are we feeling about the Lakers new-look roster?
Additions: Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, Jake Laravia, Adou Thiero, Chris Manon (2-way)
Subtractions: Dorian Finney Smith, Markieff Morris, Trey Jemison, Shake Milton, Jordan Goodwin
Zero trade assets given up to do it."