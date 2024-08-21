NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball 2K25 Rating
LaMelo Ball is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
He only appeared in 22 games but still averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday, NBA 2K revealed that Ball will be rated as an 87 overall in the new game (NBA 2K25), which is tied for the 33rd-best player in the game.
Fans have reacted to Ball's rating.
Via @vladdwavy: "Melo barely be playing and he that high 😭"
Via @bradengiddens: "Lamelo is NOT better than Brandon Ingram come on fellas"
Via @frank_02: "My favorite player , Should be a 91 but he didn’t play enough last year for this overall"
Via Out_of_Hornets: "Way too low🤣 healthy he is a 89-91"
Via @Liloctagon: "WAY too low"
The biggest concern for Ball is his health.
If he is able to stay healthy, there is no question that Ball is among the most talented 25 players in the NBA.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 184 regular season games.
However, the 2022 NBA All-Star has yet to appear in a playoff game.
The Hornets are coming off a season where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the playoffs since the 2016 season.