NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Emphatic Return In Knicks-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
However, he has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous two seasons.
On Sunday, the Charlotte Hornets are hosting the New York Knicks for their first preseason game in North Carolina.
Via @CLTure: "LaMelo Ball back on the Spectrum Center court for the first time since January 26, taking on the Knicks in the Hornets' preseason home opener."
So far, Ball has looked as healthy as ever.
Many NBA fans have taken notice of his excellent performance.
@nmzhoops: "Really nice to see LaMelo Ball back on the floor again, makes the Hornets infinitely more exciting to watch.
Hope the injury bug is behind him and he competes for his 2nd all star appearance.
Definitely feels like the most forgotten up and coming young guy in the league."
Via @HoopSector: "LaMelo Ball has 10 points and 6 assists in 13 minutes"
@buzz_szn: "This reminds me of the first iteration of the LaMelo Ball era. High paced and very fun"
@AssaultHypeman: "Lamelo Ball is the closest guy to Trae Young in terms of playmaking."
@sixringsofsteeI: "Healthy LaMelo Ball and the Hornets are a play-in team this season"
Ball finished last season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Hornets will play their first game on October 23 when they visit the Houston Rockets.