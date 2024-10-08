NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Instagram Post After Knicks-Hornets Game
On Sunday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the New York Knicks in North Carolina for their first preseason game (the Knicks won 111-109).
LaMelo Ball made his return to the court after missing most of the 2023-24 season.
The 2022 NBA All-Star had fans very excited, as he finished with 18 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field in 19 minutes.
After the game, Ball made a post to Instagram that had over 129,000 likes in ten hours.
Ball captioned his post: "🕺🏽🛸💕"
Many fans sent him praise in the comments.
@wakemupsky: "i see you averaging 25 and 5 if healthy"
@lil__qis: "Melo lookin like he in his prime last night💯‼️"
@basketball49.official: "You Are Going To Have An Amazing Season LaMelo 🔥"
@qasimmajid7: "Stay healthy easy all star playoffs all nba"
Obi Toppin, LiAngelo Ball, Grant Williams, Dennis Smith Jr. and Miles Bridges were among the players to like his post.
Ball finished last season with averages of 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
The Hornets were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the eighth straight season.
On October 23, the Hornets will open up their season with a matchup against the Houston Rockets in Texas.
Ball was the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He is entering his fourth season (all with the Hornets).