NBA Fans React To LaMelo Ball's Performance In Celtics-Hornets Game
On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets hosted the Boston Celtics in North Carolina.
The Celtics won by the game by a score of 113-103.
Despite the loss, LaMelo Ball had an excellent game with 36 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 15/26 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@MeloStann: "Lamelo Ball had 36 points tonight, with 0 free throw attempts. HIMMOTHY"
@arkaavs: "All nba give him Haliburton’s help and they beat the Celtics"
Legion Hoops: "LAMELO BALL THIS SEASON:
36 PTS - 6 3PM - 6 AST
31 PTS - 5 3PM - 4 AST
19 PTS - 6 AST - 4 3PM
27 PTS - 8 REB - 7 AST
34 PTS - 9 3PM - 5 REB
34 PTS - 11 AST - 8 REB"
@910Moe: "Year 4 of LaMelo Ball and I’ve finally come to the conclusion the Hornets are not winning anything if he’s the best player"
@jetboiiitnt: "Lamelo Ball gotta head to San Antonio and play with Wemby, that would be so crazy"
@_bmf92: "Lamelo ball really just fouled out in back to back games lol never seen that"
@kingtisemedia: "LaMelo Ball has fouled out in 3 of 6 games and in back to back games. lol"
The Hornets are now 2-4 in their first six games of the new season.
They will resume action on Monday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.