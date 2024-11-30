NBA Fans React To Latest 76ers Joel Embiid Announcement Ahead Of Pistons Game
Joel Embiid has had a season filled with a lot of drama.
The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has appeared in just four games with averages of 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.
Embiid has missed each of the previous three games, and the 76ers have announced that he has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.
Via Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio on Friday: "Sixers announced:
Joel Embiid (left knee injury management / personal reasons) is out for tomorrow’s game at Detroit."
Many fans reacted to the latest announcement.
@thechilldan: "We need a statement at some point on just what exactly is going on. The lack of transparency is just completely unprofessional from the organization."
@ChrisFried78: "With personal reasons being added to Embiid's injury status, it is time to ask whether Joel has mentally checked out on this season already?"
@PhillySports_V: "Lmao.. he’s done too much for this city. He’s no longer playing for this fan base.. lol"
@Hankb23: "Bros on vacation can’t even show up"
@R3ADYMAR: "I hope you guys aren’t gonna call me a fake fan but
If we don’t at least make it to the finals this year then we should seriously consider blowing the process up no joke
It hurts saying it but it’s true"
The 76ers have had a shockingly poor start to the year.
They enter play as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-14 record in 17 games.
In addition to losing two straight games, the 76ers are just 1-7 in eight they have played on the road.