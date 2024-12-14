NBA Fans React To Latest 76ers Joel Embiid Injury Update
On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Indiana Pacers.
During the game, Joel Embiid went to the locker room with an injury.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Joel Embiid appeared to suffer an injury after being hit in the head.
He has yet to return to the game."
Embiid did not return to the game.
He finished with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Joel Embiid (impact to right side of face) will not return. He will undergo further testing."
Many fans reacted to the latest Embiid update.
@markbeidleman: "For getting hit in the face? So damn soft. Man up Embiid."
@josh_laff: "Should have traded him after the Olympics. He’s fragile. Get what we can asap and move on. The process failed."
@WILLIAM22165306: "Another game Another Embiid injury"
@SerhanOnX: "3 guarantees in life:
Death, taxes, and Joel Embiid finding ways to get injured."
@Lebronin1: "He needs to just retire this has gotten old"
Embiid has only appeared in six games this season.
The 2023 MVP is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 16.0% from the three-point range.
The 76ers are 7-16 in 23 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will resume action on Monday evening against the Charlotte Hornets (in North Carolina).