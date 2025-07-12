Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Latest 76ers Joel Embiid Update

Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the latest on Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grimaces after falling to the floor during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid is among the ten best players in the NBA (when healthy).

That said, the Philadelphia 76ers star has appeared in just 58 games over the previous two seasons.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Embiid "has resumed partial basketball activities."

Many people reacted to the update on social media.

@BolWrld: "Will go down as one of the most underrated players of all time injuries suck"

@Folkhero9: "I remember once upon a time they tried to convince us Embid was better than jokic 😂🤦‍♂️"

Joel Moreno: "Timeline of Joel Embiid updates

April 11th: Embiid underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee and was set to be re-evaluated in six weeks.

June 25th: Daryl Morey revealed Embiid is "very engaged" in attacking rehabilitation and that his recovery is going as expected. He also stated Embiid is on track to return around training camp.

July 12th: Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that Embiid is yet to resume on-court activities, but the front office remains optimistic that he'll be on the floor for Philadelphia's season-opener."

Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after the game at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

@AidanLaPorta69: "There’s no reason he’d be back hooping by now. This is common sense"

@baselayerboo: "Bro just needs to retire, he's gonna hurt whatever he has left"

@afcstat: "Just retire bro 😭🥀"

@Heavenlybuckets: "Retirement calling that brother"

@MarzTalksSports: "2024 Joel Embiid is undoubtably one of the best players my eyes have ever seen"

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Embiid finished last season with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field in 19 games.

