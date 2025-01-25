NBA Fans React To Latest Ben Simmons Injury News
On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York.
Ben Simmons was upgraded to available (after being on the injury report with an illness).
However, he was then ruled out (right before tip-off) with a back injury.
Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: "Nets say that Ben Simmons is now OUT for tonight's game against the Heat due to lower back soreness. He was listed as AVAILABLE after dealing with an illness."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@YaBoyyyJohn: "Ben Simmons might have the worst back in the business"
@itsonly1meech: "Cheating man the game already started smh"
@BetXclusiv: "This should not be allowed in the leauge. It’s literally pass game time game was set to start at 6PM but announced at 6:12"
@1FlySavage: "Game literally just started lmao"
@parlayportal: "This is ridiculous, point blank period
Did he hurt himself warming up
@NBA I’d like to understand why Ben was ruled out literally at tip off, can’t tell me the Nets didn’t know, feels like collusion"
Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games.
Saturday will be his fourth straight game out of action.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-31 record in 45 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Heat, the Nets will host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.