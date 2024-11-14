NBA Fans React To Latest Ben Simmons Injury News
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in New York.
The Nets lost by a score of 139-114 to fall to 5-7 in their first 12 games.
Ben Simmons was ruled out for the game due to a calf injury.
Via SNY's Nets Videos: "Jordi Fernandez says the Nets are waiting on MRI results on Ben Simmons' calf"
Simmons had been off to a solid start to the new season with averages of 6.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 62.2% from the field in eight games.
Many fans reacted to the injury news.
@ThaDonM14: "The Ben Simmons cycle continues. Has a good game off the bench and won't be back on the floor til sometime in 2025 more than likely. Id say more but ima wait fof the results"
@bklynnetslover: "The Ben Simmons I know is back"
@LateGreatDrazen: "He’ll be back in 2 months"
@Whoootiz: "It was a fun few weeks"
@NMO413: "I'd be surprised if any teams take a chance on Ben."
@Ddub007: "But didnt he post workout videos in the offseason? lol"
The Nets are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year at LSU.
The three-time NBA All-Star is in his fourth season as a member of the Nets organization.