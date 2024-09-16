NBA Fans React To Latest Ben Simmons Injury Update
Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets (he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season on March 7).
He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
The former LSU star last played in a game on February 26.
Recently, NetsDaily reported an update on Simmons (via The Brooklyn Pod).
NetsDaily: "He's been playing five-on-five for several weeks. It's not just that he's been cleared for five-on-five. He's been playing five-on-five... If you look last year, that was not the case. He's more advanced now than he was then."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).
Via @STR8Homah: "is this a re-post from last off season? the off season before that? or the one before that?🤔"
Via @BigKnickEnergy_: "People often tease Ben, but unless you've experienced a back injury yourself, you can't truly understand what he's been through.
I sincerely hope for his success on the court for years to come."
Via @HoodiGarland: "Same report every year, we not moved anymore"
Via @DivvyBet: "How many times are we gonna do this man?"
Via @___dr3amchaser: "heard this every year since the trade and he only last like 5 games fr out the season"
Via @whristan1: "Here we go"
The Nets finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Simmons is entering his third season as a member of the franchise.