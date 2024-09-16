Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Latest Ben Simmons Injury Update

NetsDaily reported an update on Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets (he was ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season on March 7).

He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.

The former LSU star last played in a game on February 26.

Ben Simmon
Jan 19, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Recently, NetsDaily reported an update on Simmons (via The Brooklyn Pod).

NetsDaily: "He's been playing five-on-five for several weeks. It's not just that he's been cleared for five-on-five. He's been playing five-on-five... If you look last year, that was not the case. He's more advanced now than he was then."

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).

Via @STR8Homah: "is this a re-post from last off season? the off season before that? or the one before that?🤔"

Via @BigKnickEnergy_: "People often tease Ben, but unless you've experienced a back injury yourself, you can't truly understand what he's been through.

I sincerely hope for his success on the court for years to come."

Via @HoodiGarland: "Same report every year, we not moved anymore"

Via @DivvyBet: "How many times are we gonna do this man?"

Via @___dr3amchaser: "heard this every year since the trade and he only last like 5 games fr out the season"

Via @whristan1: "Here we go"

The Nets finished last year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Simmons is entering his third season as a member of the franchise.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.