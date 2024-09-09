NBA Fans React To Latest Ben Simmons Update
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA next season.
They made a major move over the offseason by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks (he was their best player).
Ben Simmons is currently one of the best players remaining on the roster, but he has only appeared in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.
Recently, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported a significant update on Simmons.
Lewis (via NetsDaily): "New coach Jordi Fernandez has been down to Florida to visit Simmons as he comes back from surgery for a herniated disk. He’s been cleared for 5-on-5 and should be ready for training camp once it starts next month."
Fans reacted to the update.
Via @Unduhcover: "I’m sorry why are people still catering to that man like he’s a franchise guy ?
Like am I missing singeing dawg?
Why people flying to where he at every offseason like bro ain’t just average a triple decimal ??"
Via @BKNets613: "It's a wasted trip"
Via @dbr0675own1: "I hope he had other business in Miami to attend to"
Last month, his agent (Bernie Lee) made a post to Instagram.
Lee wrote: "1 person in this picture did 100 plus work outs in silence starting in March until today to get himself right for the task ahead … the other can play Enter Sandman in its entirety and it shreds…. Both feats inspire me to watch and make it so that I can’t wait to see what comes next. Here’s to next…."
@marlonsroom commented: "Still my favorite player glad I got to meet him. The return is coming!"
@kristinf34 commented: "Ben's comeback in Brooklyn is gonna be be epic. I haven't rooted for something as hard in a long time. I know he's got this. He's been a great Net during his time here he's just been hurt. Cannot wait to see his success. I don't know as much about your son but he seems pretty awesome and talented too. ❤️"
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest in 15 games.