NBA Fans React To Latest Charles Barkley Rumors

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN and NBC have an interest in Charles Barkley.

Ben Stinar

Unknown date 1995; Portland, OR, USA: FILE PHOTO; Phoenix Suns forward Charles Barkley (34) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Charles Barkley is one of the best NBA players of all time.

Ironically, he may be an even better broadcaster, as he has had historic success as a member of TNT's Inside The NBA.

TNT will likely not have NBA rights following the 2024-25 season, so there has been a lot of rumors about the future of Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

Barkley recently spoke about staying at TNT next season.

Barkley (via Dan Le Batard Show in August): "The number one thing for me is my people at Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year. That's all I was concerned with."

Recently, Front Office Sports has reported that both NBC and ESPN have an interest in landing Barkley.

Via Matthew Tabeek: "Both ESPN and NBC covet Charles Barkley."

Many fans reacted to the latest rumblings (h/t NBA Central).

Via @spomuse: "He said many times he’s not leaving TNT"

Via @SaltyBuc91: "God help Molly’s sanity if ESPN puts Chuck on the table with Stephen A. & Shannon 😆"

Via @19_loading: "Would either network allow him to be truly himself though?"

Via @jbondwagon: "Charles Barkley and Stephen A Smith in a show will be circus. Make it happen ESPN"

Via @joegrower420: "I would imagine most would be showing interest cause Charles is epic"

Via @DamHesFresh: "Bring inside the NBA to ESPN & get rid of first take & Stephen A Smith! 😤"

Via @statdefender: "Charles might agree if ESPN paid him more than Stephen A Smith"

