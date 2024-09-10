NBA Fans React To Latest Charles Barkley Rumors
Charles Barkley is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Ironically, he may be an even better broadcaster, as he has had historic success as a member of TNT's Inside The NBA.
TNT will likely not have NBA rights following the 2024-25 season, so there has been a lot of rumors about the future of Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.
Barkley recently spoke about staying at TNT next season.
Barkley (via Dan Le Batard Show in August): "The number one thing for me is my people at Turner get to keep their jobs for at least another year. That's all I was concerned with."
Recently, Front Office Sports has reported that both NBC and ESPN have an interest in landing Barkley.
Via Matthew Tabeek: "Both ESPN and NBC covet Charles Barkley."
Many fans reacted to the latest rumblings (h/t NBA Central).
Via @spomuse: "He said many times he’s not leaving TNT"
Via @SaltyBuc91: "God help Molly’s sanity if ESPN puts Chuck on the table with Stephen A. & Shannon 😆"
Via @19_loading: "Would either network allow him to be truly himself though?"
Via @jbondwagon: "Charles Barkley and Stephen A Smith in a show will be circus. Make it happen ESPN"
Via @joegrower420: "I would imagine most would be showing interest cause Charles is epic"
Via @DamHesFresh: "Bring inside the NBA to ESPN & get rid of first take & Stephen A Smith! 😤"
Via @statdefender: "Charles might agree if ESPN paid him more than Stephen A Smith"