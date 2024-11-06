NBA Fans React To Latest Gregg Popovich News
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich would be out indefinitely following a health issue.
On Tuesday, Charania reported more details on the 75-year-old's situation.
Charania (via NBA on ESPN): "I'm told that it was a health issue and it was a serious health issue that the Spurs dealt with and Gregg Popovich dealt with over the weekend. It was a situation on Saturday night pregame that Gregg Popovich needed medical attention in San Antonio. It is still uncertain when he's going to make it back on the floor... There is a great level of concern around the situation."
Many NBA fans reacted.
Jamal Cristopher: "I don’t like this language man"
@sportspulse100: "Hope it's not the end for coach Pop in the sidelines
But if it is, health first
🙏 Get better coach"
@vanman_1000: "I hope Pop gets better but he should not have been coaching full time as 75 y/o!"
@Kylillinois: "He needs to retire. It’s nothing left for him to accomplish"
@_SchuZ_: "Definitely praying for Coach Pop. His health needs to be his number one priority. There’s no need to rush or even return to coaching if he can’t because he’s already accomplished everything in basketball. Hope he gets well soon!"
@searlo54: "get well coach. you're a real one and i wish you nothing but the best"
@30problemz: "Praying for him. Greatest coach of all time"
The Spurs are 3-4 in their first seven games of the new season.
Popovich is in his 29th season at the helm.