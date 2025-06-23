NBA Fans React To Latest Jabari Parker News
Jabari Parker most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
Over the last two years, Parker has played overseas for Barça Basket.
However, he has now parted ways with the team.
Via Barça Basket (translated to English): "Agreement for the termination of Jabari Parker's contract.
Thank you and best of luck, JP 💙❤️"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).
@jbondwagon: "Bro ain’t even good enough to be in Eurobasket?!
Don’t worry. He can head to Baranggay Ginebra San Miguel soon"
@AltcoinMillie: "Could have been Jalen Williams if he just took the backseat to Giannis"
@O_Venenosin: "This guy was phenom in college and was drafted high…
Injuries ruined his NBA career"
@jokicgoatic15: "Might be the biggest flop in NBA history"
@WalitoWorldwide: "Another chapter closed.
Jabari’s talent was never in question — just needs the right system and opportunity."
@litryann_: "Get him back in the NBA"
@ItsJinxQS: "Back to the NBA ? If im the Lakers i would take a flyer !"
@OnTheCLOCK__: "we would love Parker back in the NBA but i fear for his on court safety the way everyone’s achilles going"
Parker was the second pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He played eight seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.
His career averages were 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 310 games.