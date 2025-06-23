Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To Latest Jabari Parker News

Jabari Parker (who had his best years with the Bulls and Bucks) has parted ways with Barça Basket.

Ben Stinar

Sep 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks Jabari Parker (5) is interviewed during media day at Emory Healthcare Courts. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jabari Parker most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.

Over the last two years, Parker has played overseas for Barça Basket.

However, he has now parted ways with the team.

Via Barça Basket (translated to English): "Agreement for the termination of Jabari Parker's contract.

Thank you and best of luck, JP 💙❤️"

Many fans reacted to the news on social media (h/t NBACentral).

@jbondwagon: "Bro ain’t even good enough to be in Eurobasket?!

Don’t worry. He can head to Baranggay Ginebra San Miguel soon"

@AltcoinMillie: "Could have been Jalen Williams if he just took the backseat to Giannis"

@O_Venenosin: "This guy was phenom in college and was drafted high…

Injuries ruined his NBA career"

@jokicgoatic15: "Might be the biggest flop in NBA history"

Dec 5, 2014; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) greets Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) before the start of the game at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

@WalitoWorldwide: "Another chapter closed.
Jabari’s talent was never in question — just needs the right system and opportunity."

@litryann_: "Get him back in the NBA"

@ItsJinxQS: "Back to the NBA ? If im the Lakers i would take a flyer !"

@OnTheCLOCK__: "we would love Parker back in the NBA but i fear for his on court safety the way everyone’s achilles going"

Feb 1, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) dunks the ball during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Jazz won 104-88. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images / Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

Parker was the second pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke.

He played eight seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards.

His career averages were 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 310 games.

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

