NBA Fans React To Latest Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors News
Jimmy Butler is currently in the middle of his sixth season playing for the Miami Heat.
He appears to be one of the most likely players on the move before Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported the latest on Butler's situation.
Via Stein: "The Warriors have now shifted their trade focus to acquiring Jimmy Butler, @TheSteinLine has learned, after abandoning the pursuit of Kevin Durant."
Many NBA fans reacted to the news on social media.
@StephMuse_: "Can’t wait to miss out on him as well!"
@SpaceAgeLender: "For Draymond. Keep Wiggs and Kuminga. I say do it. Even if he don’t want to be here next year or we don’t want him, then we can trade his salary spot for someone else."
@SZ_Investing: "Big mistake by pursuing Butler. He is gonna to mess up the locker room"
@DanBesbris: "Can you imagine how many times Jordan Poole would have gotten punched if he was on a team with both Draymond Green *and* Jimmy Butler?"
@mindjitsu: "Warriors are going to trade the only player in his prime which is Wiggins for a malcontent washed up rental in Butler.
The idiocy of the Warriors front office is beyond redemption. Steph loves Draymond and Lacob loves Kuminga so they are following this dumba** path to irrelevance."
@Mistacoo: "Why are they trying to get Butler when he said he won't re-sign with the Warriors?
They can't be that stupid right?"
The Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.