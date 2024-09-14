NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler Golden State Warriors Rumor
Jimmy Butler is still one of the best players in the NBA at 35.
The Miami Heat star is coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range.
However, Butler only appeared in 60 games and did not play in the NBA playoffs due to injury.
There has been a lot of rumors about Butler's future in Miami.
Most recently, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported (via The TK Show) that the Golden State Warriors have an interest in the six-time NBA All-Star.
Many fans reacted to the rumor on social media.
Via David J. Smith: "That's fine and all, but Podz is off limits."
Via Playbook Sports: "Is this why they don’t wanna sign Kuminga?"
Via @BaySports360: "Jimmy Butler made $48M last season.
Wants a new $100M contract according to last reports.
The Warriors are in no realistic position to ever make this happen"
Via @jbondwagon: "Warriors aren’t doing Steph any favors by adding an aging superstar to the roster 😫"
Via @19_loading: "Jimmy and Steph in 2025-26"
Via @BlazerLegndSefo: "They don’t wanna give up their assets no way they getting jimmy"
Via @ZoSpicyDubs: "Jimmy Butler is a Warrior on February 2025. Bookmark this."
Via Heat Nation: "We do not care 💯"
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.