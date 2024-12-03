NBA Fans React To Latest Joel Embiid Status Announcement For 76ers-Hornets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Hornets in Charlotte, North Carolina.
For the game, the 76ers have revealed that Joel Embiid has been ruled out.
The 2023 MVP has already missed each of the previous four games, so this will be his fifth straight out of the lineup.
Via Legion Hoops: "BREAKING: Joel Embiid is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. the Hornets.
Embiid has played in 4 of a possible 19 games for the Sixers this season."
Many fans reacted to the news.
@VenomShaft: "3 more missed games and he’s ineligible for any NBA honors…
Pretty impressive to do that in under 25
Games"
@Demontics22: "Don’t even report when he’s out that’s not news it’s breaking news if he’s playing"
@burner26608: "The Process has failed"
@whenigomissing: "Theres no franchise in worse shape than the Sixers"
@NBABoards: "He truly is cementing his legacy as the greatest "what if" guy in nba history, while simultaneously burning every bridge in Pennsylvania."
@Soadman76: "I’m telling myself that they’re tanking to keep their pick within the top 6 because it’s the only thing that keeps me from giving up sports all together"
@Maus_Hayden: "So the NBA thinks giving players 60 million plus is a good idea when they don’t play in games they are healthy in?"
Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.
The 76ers are 4-14 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.