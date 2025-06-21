NBA Fans React To Latest Kevin Durant News
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has dominated the offseason headlines due to ongoing trade rumors.
That said, the future Hall of Famer was recently in the news for a totally different reason.
Via Paris Saint-Germain: "Kevin Durant, NBA superstar and global entrepreneur through Boardroom Sports Holdings, is investing in Paris Saint-Germain in partnership with Qatar Sports Investments. This strategic collaboration spans commercial ventures, investment opportunities, and content production initiatives"
Many fans reacted to the news (h/t NBACentral and The Athletic).
@BearsPurgatory: "Sounds about right 🤣 Dude joins the team after they win champions league 😭 So on brand"
@KingCharge: "doing everything but joining the Kings"
@TrevorMatthieu: "part-owner AFTER they win the ucl, hes back at it again folks"
@Reese1OAngle: "Joining the champs again 🔥 top 1 ring chaser of all time"
@just_newo: "He's never beating the super team allegations"
@nbmrenegades: "Glory hunting in different sports too is insane"
@SazonBailando: "Boss moves !!! PSG basketball team coming soon !"
@2waycardio: "Dude keeps joining the best teams in the world even in another sport 😭😭"
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Despite his strong season, the Suns were among the worst teams in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
The future Hall of Famer has also played for the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 18 years.