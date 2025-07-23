NBA Fans React To Latest San Antonio Spurs Roster Move
David Jones-Garcia spent the 2024-25 season playing in the G League.
He had averages of 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Jones-Garcia will sign a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Charania: "David Jones-Garcia – All-Summer League first team breakout guard – has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, agents Deirunas Visockas and Guillermo Bermejo of Gersh Sports tell ESPN. Jones-Garcia starred for the Spurs this month (22 PPG, 6 RPG, 53% on 3s)."
Many people reacted to the news.
@KevonLooneyMuse: "Good for him
He was amazing In the SL"
@BullsMuse_: "should be a standard contract, he looked so comfortable in Vegas. hes a real pro"
@Kenny_Powerz_: "The amount of guards they have is ridiculous"
Don Harris: "Getting DJG on a 2 way is a huge bargain for the Spurs. Get him for 50 NBA games for just over 600k. No cap hit. Can convert him to full NBA contract at any time. You are allowed 15 full roster spots and 3, 2 way deals.
Spurs now at 13, not counting what they do with Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix. May have one of those 15 reserved for Minix."
@FreddieBenson3G: "Spurs are building something special again. They will be the face of the west again in the next couple seasons 100%"
@DKNetwork: "If you watched the Spurs in Summer League, you know David Jones-Garcia can HOOP."
@DatHandsomeJerk: "He was hooping!"
@FanDuelCanada: "Spurs are really building a super team 🤯"
The Spurs last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.