NBA Fans React To Latest Steph Curry Injury Update Before Timberwolves-Warriors Game
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, Curry got injured during Game 1 (and did not play in Game 2).
Recently, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he does not believe Curry can return till at least Game 6 of the series (via Pat McAfee).
Many fans reacted to the latest update on Curry.
@TuckFitter3: "Back in game 6 and half the player he would usually be, yeah it’s over"
@MoneyGlitchin_: "The series will be over by then"
@vor699: "If the warriors lost the two game in their home, I bet he will come back in G5, just like KD"
@IHNYC3: "Not gonna be a game 6. Tough way to go out"
@DrNiravPandya: "This is a normal recovery process / protocol for a hamstring strain in the first 3-4 days after an injury."
@stephbetterrr: "so back and fresh for the start of the 25-26 season then 😭 #DubNation"
@razinnnitt: "there will be no game 6 if steph aint coming back my man"
@am_Tasha_: "I'm sad all over again...."
@PeeDubb2: "Game 6, if we’re still in the series 🤣 those men cannot play when Step is out of the picture. It’s distressing to watch them be afraid to move with the ball or shoot it. Only person who drove was JK, the one people criticized for months now."
The series is currently tied up at 1-1.
Game 3 will be on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).