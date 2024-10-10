NBA Fans React To Latest Victor Oladipo Sighting
Victor Oladipo was once among the best players in the NBA when he was with the Indiana Pacers.
However, injuries have derailed the prime of his career.
Most recently, Oladipo played for the Miami Heat during the 2022-23 season.
He averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 42 games.
This week, Oladipo appeared on ESPN as an analyst.
Many fans reacted to the latest sighting of Oladipo.
Evan Sidery: "Awesome to see Victor Oladipo appearing on NBA Today as an analyst.
Before the injuries, Oladipo had blossomed into an elite two-way wing for the Pacers.
Oladipo hasn’t officially retired, but it would be fun to see him continue with bringing analysis."
@BiasedPG13fan: "Oladipo was going up against these guys not too long ago💔"
@Emulsiion: "Watch Detroit pick him up by the deadline on a vet min and watch him drop 25 the first game back"
@therealknelson: "It’s so good to see Victor Oladipo on ESPN’s NBA Today. Excited for his role as an analyst. The DMV’s own is shining nationally."
@Jake_lev03: "WHAT VICTOR OLADIPO IS AN ANALYST NOW 😭😭😭😭
I feel so old"
Oladipo was the second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.7% from the three-point range in 504 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (17 starts).