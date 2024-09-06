NBA Fans React To LaVar Ball's Shocking Clippers Statement
LaVar Ball is the father of NBA stars Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls) and LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets).
He also has another son (LiAngelo) who has spent time with the Pistons and Hornets during training camps.
At one point, LaVar was a hot topic in the NBA news cycle, but he has been very quiet over the last five years.
On Wednesday, NBA fans dug up something that he said in an interview from last year about wanting all three of his sons to play for the Los Angeles Clippers (via VladTV).
LaVar: "I want them all to play for the Clippers... I don't want to go back to the Lakers on the fact that how you did Lonzo, so I'm not bringing the other two... Steve Ballmer. That's my guy. I like him."
Many fans reacted on social media.
Via @DantheLakersFAN: "This man trying to go from triple Bs to triple Ls 🤦🏽♂️ the Clippers?!😂"
Via @ZAYYYTHEGOAT: "Lavar bro this not it at all…. Your son just signed a Super Max and you talking bout trade him🤦🏾♂️"
Via @MrRickySpanish: "The Lavar Ball Era was special"
Via NoahMuse: "Nba was at its peak when Lavar was relevant"
Via @FeelLikeOBK: "Lamelo coming home"
Via @2wavy_evons: "lavar ball those shoes are the reason why lonzo ball is unable to play basketball"
Via @HoodiGarland: "Lakers didn’t messed over Lonzo, LaVar Ball overworking Lonzo prior to the NBA messed him up"
Via @SeanSniped: "If they can’t play more than 50 games we don’t want them"
Via @ClipsIverson: "Good father"