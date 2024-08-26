NBA Fans React To LeBron James 2K25 Rating
LeBron James will go down as one of the best three NBA players of all time.
At 39, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still remains among the best players in the league.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
On Monday, NBA 2K25 revealed that James will be rated as 95 overall.
Via nba2k: "@kingjames is the 6th highest rated player in #NBA2K25 at 95 OVR! 👑"
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via @BronGotGame: "95!???????? MY KING DESERVES A 99"
Via @blfdjwap: "Nobody in the NBA is better than bron no Capp he’s a 99-99 him Curry and Kd should be the top 3 overall"
Via @NepTon69: "I mean, I like Lebron as much as the next guy. But he hasn't done anything for the last two years"
Via @sxmbujang: "You mean to tell me there are 5 players over 95 overall 😭😭😭 back in the old 2ks there used to be only 5 90+ players, the rating inflation is crazy"
Via @Klutch_23: "NBA 2K —
James: 95 overall
Davis: 94 overall
LeBron going into year 21 as a 95 overall is pretty cool.
Agree? Disagree?"
James is entering his 21st season in the NBA (and seventh with the Lakers).
Last season, they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).