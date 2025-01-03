NBA Fans React To LeBron James' 38-Point Explosion In Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).
James exploded for 38 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 15/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "LeBron tonight:
38 PTS
8 AST
7-10 3P
Ties Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games of all-time."
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@BrandonTU22: "Lebron & curry both going for 30 tonite… don’t let a few bad games fool yall they still here"
@CarlosYakNBA: "With the shot clock running down LeBron just hit a HUGE 3 to put the Lakers up 110-104 with 52.4 seconds left.
He’s got 36 points on 7 for 10 from 3. He’s 40 btw."
@BronGotGame: "Idk how he does it pls someone tell me"
@LALPrime: "LeBron James tonight:
38 points
8 assists
3 rebounds
60% FG
7-10 3PT
LeBron kicks off 2025 with a massive performance. His 38 points is the 3rd most by a 40 yr old."