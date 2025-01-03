Fastbreak

NBA Fans React To LeBron James' 38-Point Explosion In Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

LeBron James had 38 points against the Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after attempting a shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 114-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers (at home).

James exploded for 38 points, three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 15/25 from the field and 7/10 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "LeBron tonight:

38 PTS
8 AST
7-10 3P

Ties Michael Jordan for the most 30-point games of all-time."

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@BrandonTU22: "Lebron & curry both going for 30 tonite… don’t let a few bad games fool yall they still here"

@CarlosYakNBA: "With the shot clock running down LeBron just hit a HUGE 3 to put the Lakers up 110-104 with 52.4 seconds left.

He’s got 36 points on 7 for 10 from 3. He’s 40 btw."

@BronGotGame: "Idk how he does it pls someone tell me"

@LALPrime: "LeBron James tonight:

38 points
8 assists
3 rebounds
60% FG
7-10 3PT

LeBron kicks off 2025 with a massive performance. His 38 points is the 3rd most by a 40 yr old."

