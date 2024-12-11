NBA Fans React To LeBron James Being Away From Lakers Due To Personal Reasons
The Los Angeles Lakers played their most recent game on Sunday evening when they beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-98.
LeBron James did not play in the game due to an injury.
On Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer was not at practice due to personal reasons.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "JJ Redick says LeBron James was not with the team Wednesday, for an excused absence. Austin Reaves participated in most of practice. Both James and Reaves are still TBD for Friday’s game in Minnesota."
Many fans reacted to the latest update on James.
@mitch_muse: "What happened 😭"
@Heatflyy: "Hope my goat is good"
@Patrick___29: "Here comes the Lebron is being traded people. Dudes not going anywhere and can’t till at least the 15th of December"
@drabaseerkhan: "Personal matters come first, even for the King!"
@hdnjem: "hopefully nothing bad personally. unless there is some birthday or something i don’t know about"
@ewoksilva: "👀 I know it’s damn near impossible to facilitate a trade that includes him, but the timing of personal reasons is interesting…👀"
@SadWarriorssFan: "(House shopping in the Bay Area)"
James is currently averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in his first 23 games.
The Lakers have gone 13-11 in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
James is in his 22nd NBA season (and seventh with the Lakers).