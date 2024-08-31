NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Caitlin Clark Message
Caitlin Clark has gotten off to an excellent start to her rookie season in the WNBA.
After being selected with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft (by the Indiana Fever), she had a lot of expectations to live up to from fans and media.
So far, she is living up to the hype.
On Friday evening, Clark led the Fever to a 100-81 victory over the Chicago Sky (in Illinois).
Clark finished with 31 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal while shooting 8/14 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in just 32 minutes.
Via The Indiana Fever: "Caitlin Clark drops a career-high 31 points & 12 assists in the win over Chicago.
first player with a 30+ PTS, 12 AST & 5 3PM game in WNBA history.
WNBA-leading 11th double-double by a guard this season.
Rookie of the Year."
Many people reacted to her huge game on social media.
One person who sent out a post was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
His post had over 170,000 likes and 11 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "CAITLIN CLARK!!!!! HI HATERS"
Thousands of fans responded to his post.
Via BronMuse: "LEBRON KNOWS BALL 😭🐐🔥🔥"
Via @Sudharsan_ak: "ROOKIE OF THE YEAR DEBATE IS DONE AND DUSTED🤩"
Via @YankeeHistorian: "ROOKIE OF THE YEAR with the MVP"
Via @sggresearch: "Caitlin Clark shooting 3s so effortlessly, she's redefining the game! Can't wait for the hot takes to pour in!"
Via @whristan1: "I knew my King supported greatness"